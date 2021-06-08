Zambry is new BN sec-gen, Azlan Man its new Perlis chief

Former Perak mentri besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir’s appointment is the second time the secretary-general post has been changed this year. Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan was named to that position in January replacing Tan Sri Annuar Musa. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — The Barisan Nasional (BN) supreme council made two new appointments during its annual general meeting (AGM) held online tonight.

Former Perak mentri besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir is the coalition’s new secretary-general replacing Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and Datuk Seri Azlan Man is its new Perlis liaison committee chairman.

In a late night statement, BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the decision was unanimous.

Zambry’s appointment is the second time the secretary-general post has been changed this year. Pontian MP Ahmad was named to that position in January replacing Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

The BN now comprises four component parties — Umno, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah.

Zahid said tonight’s AGM was to present the BN’s 2020 annual report for the year that ended last December 31, as required by the Societies Act 1966.

He also said the BN supreme council decided to use its respective state party resources to help registration efforts for the national Covid-19 vaccination programme.