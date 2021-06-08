FT Ministry, MMC Gamuda in pilot project to vaccinate 1,000 MRT Putrajaya staff

A Gamuda staff receives the first Covid-19 vaccine dose in Kuala Lumpur June 8, 2021. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Some 1,000 employees of MMC Gamuda (MGJV) are set to receive their first Covid-19 vaccine dose today under a pilot scheme by the Ministry of Federal Territories (KWP).

The project, which will include employees from the MRT Putrajaya line, is part of [email protected] Vaccine Mobile Truck pilot project under KWP.

MGJV project director Datuk Wong Wai Ching said the firm was thankful to be part of the pilot project and stressed that the initiative, along with other Covid-19 preventive measures the company has implemented, demonstrated a firm commitment to workers’ welfare while staying on target.

“We are extremely grateful to KWP for including MMC Gamuda in this pilot vaccination programme, enabling us to continue critical finishing and testing works leading up to the launch of Phase 1 of the project mid-August 2021.

“Combined with the strict Covid-19 mitigation efforts we have implemented since the pandemic began, this vaccination drive will further ensure the safety of our workers, as we race to complete this vital infrastructure project.

“Voluntary registration for this initiative which was offered to our staff and workers, was completed speedily which only goes to show that the community now understands the value of vaccination in the current dire circumstance,’’ said Wong.

The vaccination initiative was being held near the MGJV corporate headquarters in Jalan Chow Sow Lin.

MGJV, a joint venture company between MMC Corp Berhad and Gamuda Berhad, is the turnkey operator and underground works package contractor for the MRT Putrajaya line project.

Apart from today’s initiative, MGJV had also launched its own in-house PCR testing laboratory in December 2020.

The firm has also stepped up Covid-19 SOP among its workers by creating a segregated centralised labour quarters (CLQs), a residential space that is fully enclosed with a heavy emphasis on hygiene and safety.

Meanwhile, the pilot project conducted by the KWP sees the utilisation of mobile trucks turn into moving vaccine centres.

Apart from vaccinating those in critical or essential economic sectors, the pilot project also aims to speed up vaccination rate in densely populated areas.

Yesterday, some 1,000 residents from the Kampung Muhibbah people housing project here were also vaccinated as part of KWP’s [email protected] Vaccine Mobile Truck pilot project.



