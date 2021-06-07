After Covid-19 SOP confusion, Perak police seek to cancel fines issued to 29 oil and gas workers in Sitiawan

Perak police chief Comm Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said that the workers were initially compounded for failing to update the daily health status on the MySejahtera application. ― Picture by Fahan Najib

IPOH, June 7 — Perak police will advise Manjung District Health Office to cancel compounds issued to 29 oil and gas company workers in Kawasan Perindustrian Kampung Acheh in Sitiawan following confusion on purported standard operating procedure (SOP) violations at their workplace on Saturday.

State police chief commissioner Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said that the workers were initially compounded for failing to update the daily health status on the MySejahtera application.

“The compounds were issued by SOP monitoring squad led by Manjung police district chief and representatives from the Health Ministry, Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, and Manjung Municipal Council on June 5.

“However, after checks were carried out by the Manjung police with the Health Ministry’s Inspectorate and Consultant unit, we have established there is confusion,” he said in a statement.

Mior said that the Health Ministry has confirmed that the owner of the MySejahtera application only needs to update their health status when there are symptoms, history of travelling abroad, have a relationship or become a contact with Covid-19 patient.

“Therefore, in connection to the matter, we will cancel the compounds issued on all the 29 workers,” he said.

He also advised the public not to worry about the level of enforcement being carried out by the authorities in curbing the Covid-19 spread.

“Every measure and action taken by the authorities will be referred back to the laws that have been enforced from time to time.

“We hope the public will remain calm in every situation and cooperate with the authorities throughout the enforcement of movement control order (MCO),” he said.