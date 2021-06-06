Rina: One million senior citizens have received first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

A senior citizen receives the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine at the MSU Medical Centre in Shah Alam May 25, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, June 6 — One million senior citizens nationwide have received the first dose of the vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

She said of the total, 229,462 individuals have completed two doses of vaccination while the rest received the first dose since the second phase of the vaccination exercise which prioritises the senior citizens commenced in April.

“In total, 60 per cent of the 3.5 million senior citizens, aged 60 and above, have registered for vaccination through the MySejahtera application.

“We have seen an increase in the number of those who want to get the vaccine. This shows the awareness of the people, not only to register but to receive the vaccine too,” she told reporters after visiting the Social Welfare Department (JKM) institution for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme at Rumah Sejahtera Senior Care Centre in Sikamat, today.

On the suitability of the type of vaccine for the group, she said each senior individual would be given an explanation by a health expert at the vaccination centre (PPV).

She explained that her ministry, through relevant agencies, is also identifying the best method to detect the elderly who are homeless, to be given the vaccine.

Rina also suggested that all levels of society should play a role and need to be more aggressive to encourage another 40 per cent of the group to register for vaccination.

She said family members, communities and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) needed to implement a ‘whole of society’ approach to ensure that information related to the vaccination programme reached the elderly.

On today’s programme, Rina said the staff at the care centre also received the vaccine shot. — Bernama