MAEPS Covid-19 quarantine centre received over 100,000 patients since opening in December last year

A health worker tends to a patient at the Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) at the Malaysia Agriculture Expo Park (MAEPS) 2 in Serdang May 19, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, June 6 — The Integrated Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) 2.0 at the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) has received over 100,000 patients since its opening on Dec 9 last year.

Selangor state health director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman said the number was not something to be proud of but it was a testament to the sacrifices made by frontliners to ensure patients received the best care.

“Their sacrifices have been so great, no matter night or day, including public holidays. A high level of commitment is required to ensure the patient management at this centre is implemented well,” he said in a statement here today.

As of today, we recorded a total of 105,797 cases having received treatment at this centre, which has received good assistance from other agencies, he added.

Dr Sha’ari said during the early stages of its operation, the centre only received category one and two patients who are asymptomatic and with minor symptoms, but went on to manage category three patients, those with lung complications, as well as category four patients, who require respiratory support equipment.

“Although there are complaints, the professionalism of employees here managed to overcome them and hopefully patients being treated are satisfied with the services offered,” he said adding that employees at the centre were experienced enough to manage a large number of Covid-19 cases.

“We have also prepared several facilities here including mobile X-ray machines, ultrasound machines and increased the number of medical experts in addition to the 1,800 other employees to provide the quality service,” he added.

He conveyed his thanks to all the hardworking employees along with 16 other agencies that ensured patients received the best care. — Bernama