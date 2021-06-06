Amanah Miri branch chief passes away due to Covid-19

Parti Amanah Miri branch chairman Yeo Kian Leong has passed away due to Covid-19. — Borneo Post pic

MIRI, June 6 — Parti Amanah Miri branch chairman Yeo Kian Leong has passed away due to Covid-19 yesterday, said a family spokesperson.

The family spokesperson said Yeo, 61, was admitted to the Miri Hospital on May 24 and had been receiving treatment at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) unit for nearly two weeks before he succumbed to the virus at 6.22pm yesterday.

“His condition continued to worsen since the first day we sent him to the hospital for treatment,” she said.

She added that Yeo’s body would be taken from the hospital’s morgue tomorrow for cremation at Riam Road here.

Yeo leaves behind a wife and a son.

“His wife and son are currently under home quarantine after earlier on completing their mandatory quarantine at a designated centre here,” said the family’s spokesperson.

Yeo’s friends have since taken to Facebook to pay tribute to him for his contribution to the party and society at large.

Parti Amanah Sarawak deputy chairman Hud Andri Zulkarnaen whose statement was posted on Facebook, said Yeo was among the first few people who joined Amanah when the party was first established here.

“Amanah Sarawak is indeed saddened by his sudden passing as it is a big loss for us in Amanah Sarawak,” he said. — Borneo Post