State exco: 1,000 Southern Volunteers to assist at launching of Johor Covid-19 vaccination centres next week

The second phase of vaccination under the National Immunisation Programme being conducted at the vaccination centre (PPV) Stadium Indera Mulia in Ipoh, Perak on June 4, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

JOHOR BARU, June 5 — One thousand members of Southern Volunteers will be mobilised to 46 vaccination centres (PPVs) to assist the smooth process of vaccination in Johor.

State Tourism, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said they included 120 volunteers assigned to Persada Johor International Convention Centre here which has been designated as AstraZeneca PPV starting Tuesday.

“Volunteers at Persada Johor will be assisted by Youth and Sports Department through the Malaysia Vaccine Support Volunteers (MyVAC) programme and so far 460 volunteers have been deployed to 21 PPVs to assist,” he told reporters after attending a briefing on the preparation of Southern Volunteers members at Persada Johor here today.

Also present at the briefing was Johor Deputy State Secretary (Management) Datuk Mohd Noh Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, Onn Hafiz said the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim had donated 100 wheelchairs to be distributed to all PPVs in Johor in which 10 of them were specially for Persada Johor PPV which is expected to receive 133,000 vaccine recipients.

In this regard, he advised recipients to arrive at least half an hour earlier than the appointment to avoid congestion at the PPV. — Bernama