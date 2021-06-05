GE15: After Wanita, Youth wing also urges PKR to stop political cooperation with Dr Mahathir

The leadership of PKR has been further urged to stop any form of political cooperation with former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad ahead of the upcoming 15th General Election. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — The leadership of PKR has been further urged to stop any form of political cooperation with former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad ahead of the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

If yesterday, the call came from delegates at the Wanita PKR National Congress 2020, today the same was also voiced by delegates at its Youth wing Angkatan Muda Keadlian (AMK) 2020 National Congress that was held virtually with an attendance of 783 delegates from across the country.

Melaka delegate Remy Lim Wee Han during the debate session on the policy speech of AMK chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said the party should reject cooperation with the leader as a whole.

“I would like to remind the party leadership to be careful with Dr Mahathir. He also recently issued a statement that his party Pejuang (Parti Pejuang Tanah Air) does not want to work with Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“So what else does the Pakatan Harapan leadership want to expect from him? He should have retired but what is his motive to remain active ... there is definitely something that he is up to,” he said.

Pahang delegate Ahmad Saifullah Razali said the motion to reject Dr Mahathir which he submitted today also represented 14 divisions in the state and listed five reasons why it should be accepted.

“The first is that Tun Mahathir betrayed the agreement by not handing over power of the PH government to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the second is that Tun Mahathir did not fight for the idealism of the reform struggle; third is that he is a burden to whichever party he joins.

“Fourth, Tun Mahathir resigned as prime minister without discussing with the leaders of the PH component parties and fifth, Tun Mahathir no longer has the idealism and and a clear vision to continue to be a political leader in the country,” he said, alluding to Dr Mahathir’s resignation as the seventh prime minister of the country in February 2020, leading to the fall of the PH government, which had won GE14 in May 2018.

Meanwhile, for the motion debate session held after the AMK chief’s policy speech debate session, Terengganu delegate Yuslaini Azmi said AMK was consistent in its stance that it would not agree if there were other parties who wanted to re-nominate Dr Mahathir as the prime ministerial candidate for the opposition.

“We do not want the same thing to happen again and AMK has always been consistent in supporting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be prime minister (for PH),” she said.

The matter was also echoed by Sabah delegate Wendy Agung Baruh who reminded the top leadership of PKR and PH components to continue to strengthen cooperation and not to beg for help from other parties, including from Dr Mahathir and Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan). PH is made up of PKR, DAP and Amanah.

A total of 14 delgates took part in the debate session of the AMK chief’s policy speech and today’s motions touched on health and vaccination issues; leadership, politics and the Emergency (to contain the Covid-19 pandemic); the economy of youths as well as education in the AMK congress, themed “Supporting Principles, Defending Democracy”. — Bernama