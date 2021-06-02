Covid-19 deaths soar to new heights as Malaysia records 126 deaths today

A funeral service handled by health workers for a Covid-19 victim at Kampung Sungai Pusu Muslim cemetery, May 22, 2021. The death rate from Covid-19 in the country took a turn for the worse as Malaysia crossed over the 100 deaths in a day for the first time. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — The death rate from Covid-19 in the country took a turn for the worse as Malaysia crossed over the 100 deaths in a day for the first time, recording 126 deaths today.

This is a major jump from the 98 deaths recorded from Covid-19 on May 29.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number of patients being treated in intensive care units (ICU) have also gone up, with 878 patients being treated, breaking the previous record of 851 on May 31.

“Of the 878 Covid-19 patients being treated in the ICU, 441 of them need ventilators to help them breathe,” he said.

