‘Fake news’: BookDoc says never issued letter offering AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at RM100 a jab

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — A letter circulating online and purporting to advertise BookDoc’s offer of onsite Covid-19 vaccination at companies at RM100 per dose is “fake news”, BookDoc said today.

When contacted by Malay Mail, a spokesman for BookDoc said that the company had never issued such a letter.

“We didn’t issue that letter, we are still investigating that letter.

“Yes, it is like fake news. The management did not issue this letter,” the spokesman, who declined to provide her name, told Malay Mail in a phone call this morning.

When asked if BookDoc was involved in the Covid-19 vaccination programme, the spokesman said the company was not involved for now and said that she had not received any information from the management for now on such involvement.

The spokesman said that BookDoc was only involved currently as an online platform for those who wish to book for either onsite or walk-in Covid-19 tests.

The letter that BookDoc had said was “fake news” had carried BookDoc’s logo and was supposedly signed off by its founder Datuk Chevy Beh.

This purported letter had claimed that BookDoc was appointed as a service provider to assist in the administration of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

It also outlined purported plans for BookDoc to provide services for onsite Covid-19 vaccination from mid-June of the AstraZeneca vaccine at RM100 per dose or a total of RM200 per person for two doses.

The letter stated companies would be charged a minimum headcount rate of 500 persons (even for companies with less than 500 employees).

