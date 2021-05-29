Putrajaya confirms Israeli plane flew in Malaysian airspace but did not linger

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) said today that there were no abnormal flight patterns or loitering carried out within Malaysian airspace by the Israeli aircraft. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, May 29 — In confirming that an Israeli aircraft was overflying Malaysian airspace recently, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said today that there were no abnormal flight patterns or loitering carried out within Malaysian airspace by the aircraft.

In a statement acknowledging concerns regarding an Israeli registered aircraft that traversed Malaysian airspace recently, MOT said the civil aircraft had followed a commercial flight path used by any civil aircraft overflying Malaysian airspace according to the rules stipulated by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The civilian flight took off from Malé, Maldives bound for Paya Lebar, Singapore on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 at 2.55am, it said.

“Within the ICAO rules, Malaysia ensures that overflights are approved based on no reasonable grounds on the threats to the safety and security of our sovereignty,” it said. Malaysia is a member of ICAO.

MOT said the approval for overflight was granted to the civilian Boeing 737-400 aircraft registered to Israel Aerospace Industries-Elta (IAI-Elta) strictly did not allow for landing or loitering over Malaysian airspace.

“There were no abnormal flight patterns or loitering within Malaysian airspace by the said aircraft,” it added.

MOT said Malaysian aviation authorities had determined that the aircraft did not return to Malaysian airspace after arriving at its intended destination in Singapore. — Bernama