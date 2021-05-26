Public transport group slams Prasarana chairman Tajuddin’s ‘rude, disgusting’ conduct during press conference

Prasarana chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman inspects the site of the accident between two LRT trains near the KLCC station in Kuala Lumpur May 25, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — The Malaysian Public Transport Users Association (4PAM) today slammed the conduct of Prasarana chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman during a press conference yesterday after visiting the site of the light rail transit (LRT) train crash at the KLCC station.

In a statement, its president Ajit Johl urged Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to intervene and swiftly remove Tajuddin as chairman of Prasarana and set up a Public Transport Safety Tribunal.

“Prasarana chairman’s press conference...was nothing short of rude and disgusting.

“He claims he was away in Subang, and could not reach the accident site, and received the information late, this clear disregard of passenger care is unbecoming of a chairman of an organisation, that involves transporting human lives daily,” he said.

Besides his cavalier comments and attempt to joke about the crash, Tajuddin also mocked and berated a foreign journalist during the press conference.

He also appeared to wear only a face shield, sans face mask, and in one occasion even removed his mask while talking to journalists, sparking a police probe against him.

Johl then said that the RM1,000 compensation offered to the 213 passengers should not be seen as a settlement amount which would prejudice the passengers in their legal pursuits, adding that the compensation should only be seen as assistance.

“Adding salt to injury was the assistance offer of RM 1,000 for the 213 passengers. What about the rest of the passengers who may have suffered light injuries such whiplash, soft tissue injuries, soreness and inflammation which have yet to seek treatment or are unaware that they are able to claim?” he asked.

He then urged passengers who were involved in the accident to consult a lawyer before taking up any offers or signing any documents offered by Prasarana, adding that 4PAM lawyers will be offering their legal services to all passengers.

“They can send an email to [email protected] and we will be advising all passengers on possible remedies,” he said.

It was reported yesterday that three passengers involved in the collision are currently warded at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital Intensive Care Unit due to brain haemorrhage.

The two trains on the Kelana Jaya LRT line were reported to have collided on Monday night, resulting in 213 passengers in one of the trains being injured, 47 of them seriously.