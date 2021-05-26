Despite 10,000 individuals failing to turn up for jabs, Kelantan Health director says no wastage of Covid-19 vaccine

Kelantan State Health director, Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said such individuals who had registered would be replaced with others under the same criteria. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA BARU, May 26 — There was no wastage of Covid-19 vaccine despite almost 10,000 individuals not turning up on their vaccination appointment date set under the second phase of the state-level National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Kelantan State Health director, Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said such individuals who had registered would be replaced with others under the same criteria.

“In fact, many Kelantanese hope that they will get vaccinated without having to wait for the given date through the MySejahtera application,” he said in a statement today.

However, Dr Zaini advised the public to constantly check the MySejahtera app to find out the invitation status for vaccination.

“Please adhere to the appointment date. For those who are unable to attend due to unavoidable circumstances, please inform the vaccination centres (PPV) to reschedule the appointment,” he said.

He also reminded the public not to simply walk in for vaccination as the authorities already have a list of substitute recipients for those absent at the PPV.

“Please be patient to wait for your turn and getting vaccinated early does not mean you don’t need to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP),” he added.

Dr Zaini said as of yesterday, 35, 905 individuals had received their first dose of vaccine under the second phase of the programme in the state.

A total of 66.314 individuals out of 125,744 aged 60 and above who are eligible to receive the vaccine under the second phase in Kelantan have registered with MySejahtera. — Bernama