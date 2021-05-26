Agricommodity industry players must limit workforce capacity to 60pc, says minister

Workers load palm fruits onto a lorry at a plantation in Sepang October 30, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — All sectors under the agricommodity industry, including oil palm, rubber, wood and furniture, cocoa, pepper, kenaf and biodiesel, are only allowed to operate at up to 60 per cent workforce capacity, said Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali.

He reminded agricommodity industry players in plantations, factories and business premises, including smallholders, to abide by all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the ministry and the National Security Council (MKN) without compromise.

“All industry players and employers must ensure that their workers always follow the new SOPs enforced,” he said in a statement today.

Therefore, he urged employers to do more frequent monitoring on worker compliance such as by using the MySejahtera app and provide hand sanitiser and washing facilities so that the premise owners would not face legal action.

Mohd Khairuddin said owners of premises listed under the Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system must take intervention by disinfecting their premises and strengthening customer control and monitoring as well as closing the premises if instructed by the district health officers following a risk assessment.

Those with any query regarding the SOPs can contact the ministry’s hotline at 03-8880 3498 from Monday to Friday (between 8am and 5pm) or email to [email protected] — Bernama