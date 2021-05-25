Singapore sends sympathies to those affected by LRT train crash in KL

An injured passenger is seen inside an ambulance van, May 24, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SINGAPORE, May 25 ― The Singapore government conveyed its sympathies to the 213 passengers affected by the LRT accident in Kuala Lumpur yesterday, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a statement issued here today, the ministry’s spokesperson said the republic is saddened to learn of the many injuries and wished the injured a smooth and speedy recovery.

According to the spokesperson, there are currently no reports of Singaporean casualties.

The two trains on the Kelana Jaya LRT line were reported to have collided in a tunnel last night, resulting in 213 passengers in one of the trains to be injured, 47 of them seriously.

The accident happened at 8.45 pm between the Kampung Baru and KLCC stations with the other train said to on test-drive following a fault and carried only a driver. ― Bernama