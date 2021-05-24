Malaysia extends quarantine for returnees from four South Asian countries to 21 days

File picture shows a medical worker conducting a simulation for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the newly opened Narita International Airport PCR Center in Narita, east of Tokyo, Japan November 2, 2020. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — All Malaysian returnees from Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will now have to undergo a mandatory quarantine of 21 days instead of 14, effective immediately.

The quarantine period for returnees from other countries has been extended from 10 to 14 days, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

“However, this 14-day quarantine period can be extended for another seven days based on risk assessments done on day 14.

“Apart from that, they will have to retake their RT-PCR Covid-19 test on the 10th day and for those quarantined for 21 days, they will retake the test on the 18th day.

“This enforcement starts immediately,” he said in a statement.

The new rules apply for all, whether they are citizens or not.

Previously, only returnees from India were mandated a 21-day quarantine period.

The world’s second most populous country is struggling to contain the pandemic with new variants emerging in the community.

Ismail said to enter Malaysia, travellers need to take the RT-PCR test three days before their departure. They will be allowed to travel only if their tests are negative.

They will be subjected to another test upon arrival in Malaysia.