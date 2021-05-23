Umno Youth: Govt needs to prioritise the people, not ‘tauke’

Virtually no traffic is seen in Kuala Lumpur during the movement control order 3.0, May 11, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Umno’s Youth Wing is urging Putrajaya to reassess its decision not to implement a full movement control order (MCO).

In a report by Malay daily Sinar Harian, its chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said that a full MCO is needed in order to stop the rising spread of Covid-19 infections across the country, adding that it is time for the government to put an end to the pandemic, instead of dragging it along with “half cooked” MCO protocols.

“With the deadly rise of Covid-19 cases, the rakyat are more willing to be in a total lockdown for 14 to 21 days rather than face multiple MCO as if it’s never going to end.

“The data and science shows that factories owned by multinational companies (MNC) and its “tauke” or bosses are the biggest contributors — up to 50 per cent — to the spread of Covid-19, but they are allowed to continue operating.

“Whereas small businesses, vendors, canteen operators, freelance workers and others face an ‘open close’ situation that seems to have no end,” he said.

Asyraf added that Malaysians have a perception that the government cares too much about these big players and capitalists, adding that in the current situation the government cannot handle all the problems at once.

“Prioritise what needs to be prioritised.

“Life is more important than the economy. Save the lives of the rakyat, and you’ll save the economy,” he said.

Yesterday, Putrajaya announced new and tighter restrictions on social movement and economic sectors in redoubled efforts to cut the spread of Covid-19, as the latest cases push infections past the 500,000 threshold.

Businesses will be allowed to operate only 12 hours a day, from 8am to 8pm, starting next Tuesday, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a joint press conference with Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah aired over national TV.

Ismail Sabri also said 80 per cent of civil servants will be required to work from home in the new norm while it will be 40 per cent for the private sector. Those working in offices will see their hours reduced as well.