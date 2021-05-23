Sabah cops: Body of man who drowned in Sungai Mantao, Beaufort found

Police said the body of a man, who is believed to have slipped and fallen into a river while pushing a boat carrying his father and sister-in-law in Kampung Mantao, was found today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BEAUFORT, May 23 — A man, who is believed to have slipped and fallen into a river while pushing a boat carrying his father and sister-in-law in Kampung Mantao here, was found today.

It was learnt that the victim, Fairol Jisirun, 21, had earlier helped pack up the goods at the place his brother sold bird’s nest.

Beaufort District Police chief DSP Yusoff Zaki Mat Yaacob confirmed the incident, saying that the victim’s brother tried but could not save him as he did not know how to swim.

“The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) team was then alerted and a search and rescue operation was carried out immediately,” he said.

Yusoff Zaki said the victim’s body was found not far from the scene at about 1pm today.

“The body was sent to the Beaufort Hospital for further action and the case has been classified as sudden death,” he said.

Beaufort has been hit by floods, with 610 people placed in four temporary relief centres as of 4pm today. — Bernama