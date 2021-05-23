EMCO: Mini food bank for residents in Alor Setar who have exhausted supply

On Monday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the 28 sub-districts would come under EMCO from May 19 to June 1. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

JITRA, May 23 — Residents in 28 sub-districts of Kota Setar district who ran out of food following the implementation of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), can obtain their supplies for free at the Alor Setar Mini Food Bank at Tandop, Alor Setar.

Its chairman, Amirul Syahir Musa said there may be some people who have depleted their supplies as the house-to-house food delivery service was temporary stopped due to safety concerns.

“We will replenish our food supply to ensure all affected residents obtain food during the EMCO period,” he told Bernama here today.

He said only one person per family is allowed to collect the supply and should apply earlier as well as make prior appointment by contacting 011-36613036 to prevent gathering by members of the public.

He said apart from utilising personal fund to purchase food stock, it also received contributions from the corporate sector and the people.

“Parties wishing to contribute to the mini food bank, can contact me at 016-3353677,” he added.

On Monday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the 28 sub-districts would come under EMCO from May 19 to June 1. — Bernama