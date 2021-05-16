Opposition MPs urge govt, international community to act against ‘apartheid’ Israel

A Palestinian man inspects a damaged house near the border fence with Israel, in central Gaza Strip January 20, 2021. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Opposition lawmakers have called on the Malaysian government and the international community to step up its efforts, condemn, and persecute against what they called an act of unprovoked aggression by Israel against Palestinians.

Likening the Israeli attacks on Palestinians similar to ethnic cleansing, the Opposition MPs’ through their statement called on the United Nations, its related agencies and member nations to come down hard against Israel to punish and prevent further violence.

They justified their demands by asserting how the continued violence by Israel is an act in blatant disregard of international laws, leading to possible war crimes, and is widely seen as a strategy to limit the number of Palestinians and increase the population of Jews.

“In other words, it is a form of ethnic cleansing, marginalisation and testimony of an apartheid Israel regime.

“Violence has also spread to mixed communities of Jews and Arabs in Israel, a new front in the long conflict,” read the statement.

The 10-pointed statement, endorsed by the Opposition MPs, listed their demands which began with a call to cease violence against the Palestinians by Israelis regardless of it being in Gaza, Jerusalem, and the West Bank, and how these acts are in violation of UN Security Council Resolutions 476, 478 and 2334.

The group also called on the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the regional parliamentary unions to accept resolutions to condemn Israel’s aggression and stop the attacks while safeguarding Palestinians and innocent lives.

“United States’ actions and blessings of the crimes of Israel against the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people must be condemned and reassessed in line with a bill in US Congress seeking to end US complicity for Israeli human rights abuses.

“It is an undeniable fact that US assistance has for long used by Israel’s security to violate the human rights of Palestinian children, demolish the homes of Palestinian families, or to permanently annex Palestinian lands,” read their demands.

Back home, the MPs called on the Malaysian government to show stronger condemnation of Israeli’s acts, and for them to call on organisations like the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League and the UN to take meaningful actions to protect the Palestinians.

“The Malaysian government as a strong proponent of justice and peace for the Palestinian cause must be prepared to send a peace envoy to Gaza.

“(Next) the Prime Minister must urgently advise The Yang di-Pertuan Agong to call for a special emergency session of Parliament while adhering to SOPs on Covid-19, to move a motion to condemn Israel and raise recommendations to the Dewan Rakyat.

“This must be a show of strong bipartisan support from all, irrespective of parties,” they wrote.

Additionally, they called on other MPs to act and expose Israeli atrocities by pressuring the government to end all military-security cooperation and trade with ‘apartheid’ Israel, and against similar criminal regimes of oppression.

They also called for a ban on all goods and services operating in Israel’s illegal colonial settlements, and for the UN to carry out investigations against the Israelis.

“Any act, direct or indirect, big or small, symbolic or practical is important and can lead to a big difference,” they wrote.

Similarly, the lawmakers called for a full boycott of Israeli products and services, and to mobilise institutional pressure to divest from Israeli companies, banks and other entities in complicity with Israel and their crimes against humanity.

“End Israel’s apartheid. Stop the occupation and aggression. Uphold Palestine’s struggle and rights!” read the statement.