Weak earthquake hits Kundasang, Sabah

A weak earthquake with a magnitude of 2.7 on the Richter scale was reported to have occurred in Kundasang, Sabah. — Reuters file pic

KOTA KINABALU, May 13 — A weak earthquake with a magnitude of 2.7 on the Richter scale was reported to have occurred in Kundasang, Ranau at 8.42pm today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said in a statement that the quake happened 13 kilometres (km) west of Ranau town.

It added that the weak quake, which occurred at a depth of 10 km, might have caused tremors to be felt around Kundasang and other areas in Ranau district.

Last month, Ranau was struck by three weak earthquakes – on April 18 (magnitude of 2.8), the next day (magnitude 2.7) and April 23 (magnitude 2.5).

Meanwhile, a Sabah Fire and Rescue Department spokesman, when contacted, said they did not receive any emergency reports regarding the quake. — Bernama