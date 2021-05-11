Group calls for MCO 3.0 virtual protest on first day of Raya

SSR, who recently organised the ‘Buka puasa, buka Parlimen’ protest in front of Parliament on April 30 said the online protest is to show the failure of the Perikatan Nasional government in handling the Covid-19 pandemic effectively. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — A group called Sekretariat Solidariti Rakyat (SSR) today urged the public to protest against the movement control order (MCO) 3.0 on social media on the first day of Hari Raya celebrations.

SSR, who recently organised the “Buka puasa, buka Parlimen” protest in front of Parliament on April 30 said the online protest is to show the failure of the Perikatan Nasional government in handling the Covid-19 pandemic effectively.

The group urged Malaysians to take photos in front of their houses or on the street holding placards that reads: #BerayaDiJalanRaya (celebrating Raya on the road) or one of their #EnamTuntutan (six demands) together with their family members and friends.

The group asked those participating in taking the photos to adhere to physical distancing.

“Upload the picture on your social media using the hashtags #BerayaDiJalanraya and #EnamTuntutan.

“Share your photos with friends and other family members,” the group said in a statement today.

The group said that the implementation of MCO 3.0 showed that the PN government failed to control Covid-19 despite having taken steps to declare a state of emergency.

“The decision announced by the National Security Council (MKN) is a bit strange because the Senior Minister of Security, Ismail Sabri has informed on May 8, 2021 that the government does not intend to implement MCO nationwide.

“We would like to emphasise that the Emergency that has been announced to control the Covid-19 situation has failed to yield any results because the number of Covid-19 infection cases has not decreased since January 2021 and even the number is getting worse and worse,” it said.

SSR said the confusion caused by PN’s flip-flop in decisions has affected many ordinary people who have experienced loss in incomes as well as missing necessary assistance from the government.