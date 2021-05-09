Three years after short-lived GE14 win, Pakatan announces new committees to prepare, review public policies

Pakatan Harapan secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail signed the statement announcing the establishment of several committees comprising lawmakers from its component parties to prepare relevant policies proposed by the coalition.— File picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) Secretarial Council has announced today the establishment of several committees comprising lawmakers from its component parties to review and prepare relevant policies proposed by the coalition.

In a joint statement, the PH Secretarial Council said the formation of said committees — nine in total — were in conjunction with the third anniversary of PH’s victory at the national polls and based on the ‘Port Dickson Resolution’ adopted by PH’s key leadership last month.

“The membership would be expanded to include experts and other parties deemed suitable with the responsibilities of respective committees.

“These committees will act in scrutinising and preparing PH’s policies. At the same time, new committees will be announced from time to time,” it said in a statement here.

The statement was signed by PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Parti Amanah Negara secretary-general Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli, and DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

The nine committees were education, health, economy, security, gender, youth, living cost, law and mobilisation.

According to the statement, two out of nine committees — education and health — have had its chairman elected with Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik helming the former and Kuala Selangor MP Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad appointed to a similar post for the latter.

Besides Maszlee, Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching and Tampin MP Datuk Hasan Baharom were also members of the education committee.

As for the health committee, the remaining member comprised Gopeng MP Dr Lee Boon Chye, Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, Lumut MP Datuk Wira Dr Hatta Ramli, Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin and Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming.

“The remaining chairman for other committees will be announced following the first meeting of the said committee,” the statement added.