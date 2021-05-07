Johor Amanah: PAS should address people’s problems in the state, not prioritise political appointments

Johor Baru delegate Noor Khalim Sakib speaks during the 2019 Parti Amanah Negara National Convention in Shah Alam on December 6, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, May 7 — Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) today criticised the state’s PAS chapter over the recent issue of political appointments concerning the state administration.

Its communications and multimedia director Noor Khalim Sakib said the issue came about after the state’s PAS commissioner Abdullah Hussin issued a statement claiming that the party was excluded from political appointments in Johor.

He said that PAS’s action was uncalled for during the current situation where the country is in a state of emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Johor PAS needs to prioritise the people’s needs instead of chasing for positions and political appointments in the state government.

“Where is PAS that at one point wanted to bring the people’s agenda first? Today they are part of the government, and it is time for PAS to show their service to the people,” said Noor Khalim to Malay Mail when contacted on the issue today.

He was commenting on Johor PAS leadership that expressed their disappointment with the state’s Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad over the appointment of village heads that had overlooked the Islamist party.

Noor Khalim also questioned Johor PAS’s sincerity on their position within the state Perikatan Nasional (PN) and asked if the party needed positions in the state government to be able to assist the people.

“Is it when there are only positions that Johor PAS can be able to serve and if they do not have positions then the welfare and services to the people cannot be achieved?

“This is not the time for Johor PAS to raise the issue of government political appointments. In the current situation, they should provide the best service to the people who are facing daily hardships,” he said.

Noor Khalim added that of late Johor PAS seem to be vocal on many issues, but unfortunately, they are not speaking out for the benefit of the people.

He claimed that the party is unnecessarily voicing their unhappiness in an effort to secure political appointments in the state government.

Last Saturday, Johor PAS had openly expressed their disappointment of being excluded from the appointed posts in Johor’s local councils and also village heads.

Abdullah was quoted by several media as saying that no PAS representative had been appointed for the posts in Muar, Simpang Renggam and Kota Tinggi.

He claimed this contradicted the previous agreement between PAS and the Umno-led state government.

“What is happening now will send the wrong message in efforts to strengthen the Muafakat Nasional (MN) pact with Umno, especially in Johor,” he said.

PAS, which traditionally has a mediocre following in Johor, is among the political parties in the state that secured only a single state seat out of 56 during the previous general election in 2018.

In the 14th general election, Umno and DAP secured 14 seats each followed by Bersatu (12), PKR (seven), Amanah (six), MIC (two) and PAS (one).