Distributive trade sector to operate as usual during MCO, says minister

PUTRAJAYA, May 6 — The distributive trade sector, including retail, wholesale and distribution network, can operate as usual throughout the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO), Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said.

In a statement today, Nanta said the distributive trade sector will follow the operation time set under the general standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the National Security Council (MKN).

According to him, the list of distributive trades can be found at the ministry’s website.

The SOP for the distributive trade sector during the MCO period can be found on MKN website at https://www.mkn.gov.my, he added.

The government has announced the enforcement of MCO at certain locations in Selangor, Johor, Terengganu, Perak and Kelantan as well as the entire Kuala Lumpur in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 and ensure the continued economic growth within the country.

Urging distributive trade sector players and consumers to comply with the SOP, Nanta reminded that violations will result in legal actions, including warnings, compounds and closure of business premises.

He hoped that the high level of compliance, as displayed during the previous MCO, will continue, where out of 528,581 premises inspected since May 5, 520,028 premises or 98.36 per cent complied, while 597 premises or 0.11 per cent were warned, and only 178 premises or 0.03 per cent were issued compounds.

“If the level of compliance is not satisfactory, the ministry will not hesitate to take drastic action including suggesting to the MKN to cease operation for the industry throughout the enforcement of the MCO,” he said.

Those with inquiries can call the Distributive Trade and Service Industry secretariat at 03- 8882 5881/5905 or email [email protected] — Bernama