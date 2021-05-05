Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry launches halal-oriented e-commerce platform Aladdin1 Malaysia

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Deputy Minister Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin speaks during the launch of Aladdin1 Malaysia in Damansara, May 5, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Medac) launched the Aladdin1 Malaysia halal-focused e-commerce platform today.

Deputy Minister Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin hopes that the hub will seek to emulate China’s Alibaba e-commerce platform.

“I urge not only halal industry players, but also manufacturers to leverage on the platform which plans to move forward in a scalable manner.

“We hope Aladdin will follow Alibaba and eventually place us among the leading digital markets solutions in the world,” she said at the launch today.

Aladdin group co-founder Datuk Seri Desmond To said the platform aimed to address the difficulties of small-medium enterprises (SME) to break into global markets.

He added that Aladdin1 will start its in Malaysia, before expanding into over 45 countries.

Once realised, he said this would mean access to five billion customers worldwide including 1.5 billion Muslims.

“Our focus is on our consumers. While our products and services are of great importance, our core product remains; trust and integrity.

“With a capable and dynamic management team, directors, board of advisors, shareholders and valued partners jointly honouring this promise. All stakeholders shall grow globally together”, he said.