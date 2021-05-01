SOP-compliance: Time for change of mentality, SMC chief calls upon Sibu folk

Sibu Municipal Council Chairman (SMC) Clarence Ting said if only the public would adhered strictly to the SOP, there would be no fear about them being slapped with the police summonses. ― Borneo Post pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SIBU, May 1 ― The people should be more concerned about being infected with Covid-19 virus instead of fearing about getting police summonses for violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) set under the ongoing conditional movement control order (CMCO).

In pointing this out, Sibu Municipal Council Chairman (SMC) Clarence Ting said if only the public would adhered strictly to the SOP, there would be no fear about them being slapped with the police summonses.

“It’s time to change your mentality and show more concern about adhering to the SOP and on means to fight the virus, instead of being worried about the police summonses,” he highlighted during a Zoom dialogue with the Chinese councillors and members of the Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) yesterday.

Ting said he had repeatedly received calls from the business community, asking him about the businesses being allowed or not allowed to operate during the special CMCO, as they feared getting the summonses from the authorities.

“Rarely do these people call me and talk about how to fight this virus, which actually should be the case.

“As such, I think the chamber (SCCCI) should remind their members and those involved in their operations to always observe the SOP in order to break the chain of Covid-19 infections.”

Ting said every time he went to Sibu Central Market to monitor the situation, he could observe that the level of SOP compliance amongst the traders there would be around 90 per cent.

“Still, as long as there is a trader or two who does not adhere to the SOP, the whole effort rendered by the other 90 per cent would go to waste,” he stressed.

Ting said the Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) had repeatedly stressed about crowd-control and limiting the number of visitors at certain places, of which the whole intention was to reduce the rate of Covid-19 transmission.

Adding on, he said the number of employees in any company would be restricted to 50 per cent capacity ― a way to control crowding.

In this respect, he said the companies should stop requesting for 100-per cent capacity, in that the 50-per cent directive was only temporary.

“Should the Covid-19 situation improve, then the company would be allowed to operate at full strength,” he said. ― Borneo Post