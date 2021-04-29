Selangor MB to meet with state security council committee tomorrow to review implementation of CMCO

Selangor has recorded the highest number of new infections in the country for the past three days. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SHAH ALAM, April 29 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari will hold a meeting with the Selangor Security Council Committee tomorrow to review the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in the state.

Selangor has recorded the highest number of new infections in the country for the past three days.

“Today is the third day in a row that the new Covid-19 case has reached four figures again. Tomorrow’s meeting will raise the recommendations for the implementation of CMCO in Selangor to the National Security Council for the consideration of the Federal government,” he said in a tweet today.

Of the 3,332 new cases reported today, Selangor recorded 1,083. It also recorded 1,019 cases on April 28 and 750 cases on April 27. — Bernama