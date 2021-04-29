Perak’s Mohd Zolkafly denies undergoing quarantine for 14 days, says not a close contact with Covid-19 patient

Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun said he was not a close contact of an individual who tested positive for Covid-19 in Lenggong. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, April 29 ― Perak Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun denied that he was ordered to undergo a 14-day quarantine, just like Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad.

Mohd Zolkafly explained that he was not involved in the programme attended by Saarani in Lenggong recently.

“I was not ordered to undergo quarantine like the mentri besar and I was not a close contact of an individual who tested positive for Covid-19 in Lenggong,” he told Bernama here today.

Saarani was told to undergo quarantine from yesterday until May 11 after having close contact with an individual while attending a programme in Lenggong. ― Bernama