Forty-three schools in Selangor, Negri Sembilan ordered closed

A student being informed by a security guard following the closure of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seremban 2 in line with the recommendation from the District Health Office (PKD) to curb the spread of Covid-19, April 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — A total 43 schools in Selangor and Negri Sembilan were ordered to close temporarily starting today and tomorrow following the proliferation of Covid-19 cases among students and staff.

The closure involved 30 schools in Selangor and 13 schools in Negri Sembilan.

In SELANGOR, State Health Department director, Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman said the closure of 30 schools for two days was to ensure sanitation works were carried out as well as to give the opportunity for the students to undergo screenings.

‘‘Until to date, the symptoms of the students who were infected with Covid-19 at all the schools were mild and they are now receiving treatment,’’ he said.

He was speaking to reporters during a visit to monitor the dispensing of Covid-19 vaccine in the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme at Pandamaran Sports Hall, 42 kilometres from here, today.

Dr Sha’ari said the District Health Office (PKD) would contact the District Education Office (PPD) on every case and would discuss what measures should be taken for schools with risks and PPD would exercise its authority on whether to close a school.

Meanwhile, in NEGRI SEMBILAN, State Investment, Industrialisation, Entrepreneurship, Education and Human Capital Committee chairman, Datuk Dr Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek said 13 schools were ordered closed starting today and tomorrow.

He said 12 schools were ordered to close for two days starting today, namely, involving Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Chung Hua, SJKC Pei Hua, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seremban 3, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Lavender Height.

“Also ordered closed today are SK Taman Seri Mawar, Sekolah Menengah Teknik Tuanku Jaafar, SJK Tamil Covent, SK Senawang 3, SK Mantin and Sekolah Menengah Agama Persekutuan Labu, SK Kampung Ladang Gemas and SMK Kampung Baru Si Rusa while SJKC Sino English in Seremban was ordered closed starting tomorrow,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the closures of four schools, namely, SMK Seremban 2, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Nilai, SK Desa Cempaka in Nilai and SK Port Dickson were extended until Friday. — Bernama