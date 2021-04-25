Umno’s Arau division, Puteri wing reject Azlan Man as party’s Perlis chairman

Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man (right) at his office in Kangar May 25, 2018. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KANGAR, April 25 — Arau Umno and the division’s Puteri wing rejected the appointment of Datuk Seri Azlan Man as Perlis Umno Liaison chairman to replace Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, and urged party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to return the post to Shahidan.

Arau Umno deputy chief Salim Dahaman said the grassroots would continue supporting Shahidan, who is Arau Umno chief.

“Shahidan should continue leading Perlis Umno based on his contributions in helping Umno win two (out of three) parliamentary seats and 10 state seats in the 14th General Election which led to the formation of the Barisan Nasional government in Perlis,” he told reporters here today.

Ahmad Zahid announced the appointment yesterday.

Meanwhile, Arau Umno Youth welcomed Azlan’s appointment and hoped it would open a new chapter in Perlis politics. — Bernama