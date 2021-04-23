Selangor announces Raya cash aid including half month’s pay for civil servants

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has announced several special financial aid measures in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — The Selangor state government has announced several special financial aid measures for civil servants, grassroots society leaders, and religious leaders, in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said this includes a half-month's salary or a minimum RM1,000, to be paid out on May 19 or a week after the start of the Aidilfitri month.

This will be given to all state government workers under the employ of the federal government.

RM1,000 will be granted to community leaders including village community management council chairmen, as well as the liaison officers of villages.

The same amount will also be given to Indian community leaders, as well as to supervisors of the Wanita Berdaya programme.

RM500 will also be given to the youth-centred Penggerak Belia Selangor, and to village community management council secretaries.

Selangor mosque personnel including nazirs, imams, siaks, and bilals, will each receive RM500 as well.

In total the state government is expected to spend RM22.67 million on the special aid.