Covid-19: Icom cluster the latest reported in Sarawak, says SDMC

A health worker preparing to administer a Covid-19 test in Puchong, February 28,2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, April 22 — The Sarawak state health department has announced a new Covid-19 cluster, the Icom cluster, in the Kuching district.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in a statement today that the index case was a 20-year-old local man who was detected through individual symptomatic screening at a private hospital here on April 18.

The individual was infected after attending a dinner at a restaurant at City One shopping mall before heading to a bistro at Jalan Song on April 13. He then attended a training session the next day with several lecturers who were from outside Sarawak.

“Upon further investigation, those who attended the dinner were found to be from a property management consultancy agency located at Icom Square in Jalan Pending,” the statement said.

Sarawak today recorded 474 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 26,032. One new fatality involving an 80-year-old man was also recorded today, taking the death toll to 146. — Bernama