Man dies in ‘fall’ at Suria KLCC; cops on the scene

A general view of the Suria KLCC shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur October 20, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — The police are investigating the death of a man at Suria KLCC shopping centre earlier this afternoon.

“The police are currently at the scene, and the matter is being investigated,” Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohd Zainal Abdullah told Malay Mail.

The incident went viral on Twitter, with photos shared of a body lying on the ground.

It is understood the man may have fallen from the third flood.

*If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-76272929 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or email [email protected]