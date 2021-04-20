Sabah’s Covid-19 cases back to double digits, says state minister

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the latest development brought the cumulative number of positive cases in the state to 56,992, while one death was reported in Tawau. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, April 20 — After more than a week of recording three-digit daily figure, the number of new positive Covid-19 cases in Sabah dropped to double digits when 82 infections were reported today.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the latest development brought the cumulative number of positive cases in the state to 56,992, while one death was reported in Tawau.

“A total of 48 cases or 58.5 per cent of the total new cases were detected through close contact screening; 13 cases (15.9 per cent) were identified through symptomatic individual screening; 14 cases (17.1 per cent) were from existing clusters; and seven cases (8.5 per cent) were from other categories,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Masidi, who is also the state government spokesperson for Covid-19, said, said a total of 107 patients in Sabah had recovered and discharged from hospitals, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 55,361.

He said a total of 1,010 patients were still receiving treatment, namely 313 at hospitals, 632 at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Centres, while another 65 were at temporary detention centres and prisons.

Meanwhile, Masidi said six districts in Sabah have been classified as red zones; four have been categorised as orange zone districts; yellow zone (12 districts) and five districts, namely Tambunan; Tenom; Kota Marudu; Telupid and Tongod, have been placed under green zones.

On the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, he said a total of 51,787 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 42,178 have received both doses of their vaccine shots. — Bernama