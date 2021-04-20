Father of Tengku Permaisuri Selangor dies

SHAH ALAM, April 20 — The father of Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, Abdul Rahman Baba, died of old age at 3.40am today.

Istana Selangor in a posting on the Selangor Royal Office Instagram and Facebook today said that Abdul Rahman breathed his last on April 20, 2021, the 8th of Ramadan 1421H.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari also expressed condolences to Sultan Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin through his tweet.

“May his soul be blessed and placed among the pious,” he said. — Bernama