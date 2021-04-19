Spouses, dependents who registered via MySejahtera separately can request joint Covid-19 jab appointment

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said spouses and their dependents who registered for their Covid-19 vaccinations via the MySejahtera app separately can request joint appointments. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Spouses and their dependents who registered for their Covid-19 vaccinations via the MySejahtera app separately can request joint appointments, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

“We will give it together, but for those who registered separately, there is a possibility they will get different appointments.

“That’s why I want to say, they can call our hotline to request that the appointment for spouses in phase two or their dependents are on the same date and at the same time,” he said.

