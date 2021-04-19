Covid-19: 159 students from five JB schools ordered to undergo screening

Johor has seen an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases involving school teachers and students, says Vidyananthan. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, April 19 — A total of 159 students from five schools here have been ordered to undergo Covid-19 screening at the One-Stop Covid-19 Assessment Centre in Pasir Gudang and Bukit Indah yesterday.

Without naming the five schools, State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said the move was made to prevent further transmission of the coronavirus in schools.

“Of late, Johor has seen an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases involving school teachers and students.

“Most cases were due to family activities at home including relatives who came and gathered in the same house but failed to comply with the standard operating procedures and the 3C rules, which are to avoid crowded and confined spaces and close conversation,” he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, Johor recorded 387 new daily cases of Covid-19, 285 of which were from active clusters in the state, bringing the total to 43,316 cases. — Bernama



