Suhakam holds engagement session to allay worries on TNB’s Gua Musang dam project

The Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) logo is seen on a building in Kuala Lumpur April 29, 2016. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is always open to hold discussions and engagements with stakeholders in all its development projects.

According to a statement by the electricity utility company today, an engagement session was organised by Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) recently on the NenggIri hydroelectric dam project in Gua Musang, Kelantan, to resolve any worries on the effects of its implementation to surrounding communities.

TNB Power Generation Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Nor Azman Mufti said the company is committed to ensure the Orang Asli communities who will be affected by the development will be compensated and given assistance accordingly until the project is completed.

According to the statement, Suhakam was satisfied with TNB’s detailed explanation during the three-hour session on April 7 in Kuala Lipis, Pahang.

Suhakam commissioner Jerald Joseph, who chaired the engagement session, said the Orang Asli communities who are affected and involved by the project were given the chance to raise enquiries and doubts on the project.

“We stressed on the importance of sharing information with openness, besides looking for more friendly ways to balance all the demands from various stakeholders in Malaysia,” he said in the statement.

The engagement session is aimed at giving information on the project’s current status and its benefits to the people of Kelantan and Orang Asli communities in three villages (Pos Tohoi, Pos Pulat and Kampung Kuala Wias) who are directly affected by the project.

It was attended by four Suhakam members, six Orang Asli community leaders, 11 from the Kelantan’s Orang Asli Villages Network group, officers from Kelantan State Secretary Office, Gua Musang District Office, Department of Orang Asli Development and TNB.

Meanwhile, Pos Tohoi Orang Asli village Development and Security Committee chairman Ajeh Baharom hopes that the implementation of the hydroelectric project will be expedited as residents at the three villages involved have been waiting for eight years for it to be developed. — Bernama