Police to seize property of employer who assaulted bodyguards for fasting during Ramadan

Police had earlier said the arrest of the suspect for assault had led to the uncovering of his alleged involvement in illegal gambling and money lending syndicates. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, April 18 — Police are taking steps to confiscate the property illegally acquired by a man who allegedly assaulted his two bodyguards for fasting, said Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed.

He said apart from the assault case, the suspect was also being investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001

“I was given to understand that we are in the process of confiscating his property,” he told a media conference here today.

“So far, there is no evidence that the suspect and his four workers who were arrested earlier were involved in secret societies,” he added.

Earlier today, Magistrate Nur Atikah Zakaria issued a five-day remand order against the 44-year-old suspect in Klang.

The remand is to facilitate investigations under the Penal Code for causing hurt, criminal intimidation, insulting Islam and attempted murder.

On another matter, Arjunaidi said police were investigating a quarrel between customers and workers at a fast food restaurant in Klang at 1.3 pm yesterday, which was captured on video and shared on social media.

“During the quarrel, offensive words might have been uttered which hurt the feelings of certain parties,” he added.

He said police had called up witnesses and those involved in the incident and would try to complete their investigation as soon as possible. — Bernama



