Minister: 36,000 senior citizens, persons with disabilities scheduled for phase two of Covid-19 vaccination

KLANG, April 18 — So far 36,000 senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PwD) are expected to get their jabs under the phase two Covid-19 vaccination, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

She said they comprised 25,000 senior citizens and 11,000 from the PwD community.

“We will also intensify efforts to register the target groups for vaccination through various programmes, because some of them lack knowledge to register,” said Rina when met at a Selangor Wanita Perikatan Nasional (PN) programme here today.

Rina, who is Wanita PN chief, said the ministry was actively helping to get the target groups sign up for vaccination but they needed to register via the MySejahtera application.

Phase two of the national immunisation programme will kick off tomorrow in eight states — Kedah, Melaka, Penang, Pahang, Sabah, Sarawak, Terengganu and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

At today’s event, Rina presented food baskets containing daily necessities to 1,000 residents from the B40 group in the Kapar constituency, especially those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rina, in her speech, said PN would continue to implement such programmes to take care of the people’s welfare.

“Thank you, Selangor Wanita PN, who is instrumental for the success of this programme. Insya-Allah, may this type of programme be extended to other districts,” she said. — Bernama