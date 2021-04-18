Domestic Trade Ministry: 267 notices issued to Selangor traders over price hikes

A general view of the Selayang wholesale market on Day 1 of the movement control order, January 13, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, April 18 — The Selangor Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has issued 267 notices to traders detected to have increased the selling price of goods in the state so far this year.

Selangor KPDNHEP director Muhammad Zikril Azan Abdullah in a statement today said they had also received 114 complaints related to price increases and price tagging, as well as difficulties in obtaining essential items from Jan 1 to April 17.

“Action on complaints received related to the price of goods is given priority, and they are usually resolved within 24 hours,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Zikril Azan said 11 cases involving price tagging offences were so far recorded under the operation codenamed ‘Ops Pantau’, which is being carried out throughout the state in April and May.

“Selangor KPDNHEP has carried out inspections on 4,064 premises and stalls and found that there are a few traders who still refuse to put price tags on goods for sale, especially in bazaars and public markets,” he said, adding that consumers in Selangor who wished to channel complaints regarding prices and essential items could do so via KPDNHEP’s ‘e-aduan’ portal; email to [email protected]; call 1800 886 800 or WhatsApp to 019-279 4317.

Meanwhile, in Kelantan, the state’s KPDNHEP has issued 225 notices under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 through ‘Ops Catut’, which has been implemented since Thursday (April 15).

Kelantan KPDNHEP director Adnan Abd Rahman said of the total, 48 notices were issued to chicken traders.

“A total of 48 notices have been issued to chicken traders throughout the state for various offences, including excessive price increases. The notices were issued under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti -Profiteering Act 2011.

“In the same operation, enforcement personnel also issued 19 notices to meat traders and 34 notices to vegetable traders,” he said in a statement, today. — Bernama