Cops to quiz producer, actors involved in Raya ad promoting online gambling

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — The police will be calling in the producer and actors suspected to be involved in the viral video promoting online gambling.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the content of the video was clearly against the law.

He said the police investigations would focus more on the producer and actors who starred in the video.

“We will identify them and they will be called in to give their statement on the matter,” he said in a statement today.

Acryl Sani said Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department has lodged a report to investigate the origin of this video.

He said the Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) would also be contacted to assist in the investigation, adding that the case would be investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 4 (1) (g) of the Open Gambling House Act.

“The public is advised not to circulate or share this video through social media so as not to stir public concern,” he said.

The two-minute one-second Hari Raya Aidilfitri themed video clip, promoting online gambling had been making its rounds on social media since yesterday. — Bernama