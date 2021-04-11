GE15: N. Sembilan DAP to defend two parliamentary, 11 state seats

DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke leaves PKR’s headquarters after meeting with Pakatan Harapan presidential council in Petaling Jaya January 12, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SEREMBAN, April 11 — DAP will defend its two Parliamentary and 11 State Legislative Assembly seats in Negri Sembilan at the 15th General Election (GE15), said state party chairman Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

Saying that the matter had already been agreed upon in Pakatan Harapan (PH), he added: “There is no issue we will contest the 11 (state) seats which we won in GE14.”

He told reporters this at the 18th Negri Sembilan DAP Convention here today, which was also attended by party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, who is also the state PH chairman.

Asked if PH would file a candidate for the Jempol and Kuala Lumpur Parliamentary seats, which are currently held by Bersatu, Loke replied that the matter was being discussed.

At the GE14, the Negri Sembilan DAP won the Seremban and Rasah Parliamentary seats, while the 11 state seats it won included Chennah, Bahau and Nilai.

Meanwhile, in Ipoh, the Perak Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) intends to contest 20 state seats in GE15, said its deputy chairman, Datuk Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin.

He said the party was holding joint talks with its partners from Pakatan Harapan, PK and DAP regarding the distribution of seats so that it could contest the 12 existing seats as well as the previous eight Bersatu seats.

“In Perak, there are 59 state seats and, previously, we divided them among four parties because we had Bersatu then. Now, there are only three after Bersatu left.

“We expect the ongoing discussions to be completed by the end of this month,” he told Bernama after the launching of the ‘Online Your Business Masterclass’ workshop by Amanah vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa in Rapat Jaya Tambahan in Ipoh today.

At the GE14, Perak Amanah contested four Parliamentary seats and won two (Parit Buntar and Lumut), while it also won six state seats (Titi Serong, Kamunting, Manjoi, Sungai Rapat, Pasir Panjang, Behrang) from the 12 it contested in. — Bernama