Deputy minister says sorry for falling asleep at Kuala Pilah function, cites exhaustion (VIDEO)

Deputy Minister of Works, Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith apologises for falling asleep at an event he attended in Kuala Pilah. — Videograb via social media

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Deputy Minister of Works, Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith has apologised for falling asleep at an event he attended in Kuala Pilah yesterday, reports Sinar Harian.

Eddin’s special functions officer Farahiah Zubir explained that the deputy minister was exhausted and unwell at the time of the event.

“But to fulfil his obligation, he soldiered on to attend it.

“Alhamdulillah at this event, Datuk (Eddin Syazlee) had approved the installation of air conditioners for Sekolah Menengah Sains Kuala Pilah’s hall. He also contributed by helping the school to obtain a bus for the students,’’ said Farahiah to the Malay dailly.

In the one-minute video on the incident that went viral on social media, Eddin Syazlee was seen falling asleep while attending the school’s fifth Khatam Al-Quran ceremony and Huffaz graduation.

Two individuals on the stage had attempted to wake Eddin Syazlee however failed before the deputy minister’s bodyguard came up on stage and managed to wake him up.

The event then proceeded as usual.