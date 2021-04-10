MAHB invites kids with autism to participate in Pilot Journey under Butterfly Effect initiative

SEPANG, April 10 — The Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd invites those with autism or parents with an autistic child to participate in the ‘Pilot Journey’ this month to experience the facilities and services provided in the ‘Butterfly Effect’ initiative.

Malaysia Airports Corporate Communications general manager Nik Anis Nik Zakaria said by participating in the Pilot Journey, the information recorded by Malaysia Airports will make it easier for parents to make future flight arrangements, as well as to familiarise themselves with the airport experience and environment.

The Calm Room, which is a main feature of the initiative is located on Level 5 at Terminal 1 of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Apart from that, KLIA has installed 10 sensory walls across both terminals (six in Terminal 1 and four in Terminal 2) to provide endless exploration to its special passengers through tactile, visual, and auditory play.

“Being a caring host, we want to promote inclusivity where everyone can have a joyful experience at our airport when they travel. With our Butterfly Effect initiative in place, we can further ensure their safety and security while being mindful of their hidden disabilities by helping ease their journey along the way,” she told reporters yesterday.

Entries can be made at www.malaysiaairports.com.my/airport-amenities/services/butterfly-effect.

Nik Anis said when registration is made, automatically parents with autistic children will be given the fast lane privilege throughout the processes that take place prior to boarding and landing.

The Butterfly Effect facility, developed by Malaysia Airports in collaboration with the National Autism Society of Malaysia (NASOM) and the Autism Behavioral Centre (ABC) was launched earlier this year.

She said it would get feedback from those who had used the facility to improve and expand it to other airports in the country.

Meanwhile, Nori Abdullah, wife of the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, said the initiative would create a memorable and less stressful journey for the special passengers and their families. — Bernama