EMCO till April 18 for three Universiti Malaysia Sabah residential colleges and two villages in state

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The government today imposed a two-week enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in five Sabah localities following a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said three of the five localities were in Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), the remainder were a village in Keningau and another village in Nabawan.

The EMCO takes effect from tomorrow until April 18.

Ismail Sabri said the Health Ministry confirmed the coronavirus outbreak in three UMS residential colleges, naming them as Tun Mustapha, Tun Fuad and Tun Pengiran Ahmad Raffae.

He said so far, 19 positive cases have been recorded out of 133 people screened.

“The enforcement of the EMCO is to ensure the movement of those residing within are controlled to avoid the infection spreading beyond the residential college community,” he said in a statement.

Ismail Sabri said Kampung Pagalungan Ansip in Keningau and Kampung Kalindukan in Nabawan are also under EMCO to allow health authorities to conduct mass screening on the affected populace and contain the virus.

The Health Ministry detected 15 positive Covid-19 cases out of 146 screenings conducted in Kampung Pagalungan Ansip while at Kampung Kalindukan, eight positive Covid-19 cases were recorded out of 99 screenings conducted.