Exploring Kuala Lumpur city night view on Hop-On Hop-Off buses

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — If London is famous for its cherry-red double-decker buses while Sydney is well-known for its hop-on hop-off bus tour, Kuala Lumpur also has its own double-decker buses carrying tourists to enjoy sightseeing around this metropolitan city.

Similar to other major cities around the world, the KL Hop-On Hop-Off (HOHO) bus service is a popular and convenient way to explore famous landmarks in the city and avoid traffic congestion.

Since 14 years ago, KL HOHO buses with an open deck platform offer passengers the opportunity to take amazing photographs while enjoying the beautiful scenery with 360-degree views.

However, the movement control order (MCO), which was implemented twice since Covid-19 hit the country early last year, has vastly affected the tourism industry as well as the service of the vibrant-coloured buses operated by Elang Wah Sdn Bhd.

Its managing director Syed Azhar Syed Nadzir said the bus operations were halted due to the implementation of the MCO but have resumed since March 1 by focusing on domestic tourists as the country’s borders are still closed.

“This time around we are focusing on night tours because the atmosphere is more comfortable and the scenery is more attractive with bright lights in the night.

“The tour will cover popular tourist attractions such as the Saloma Link, Kuala Lumpur Tower, River of Life, National Palace, Dataran Merdeka, Little India, Petaling Street and Central Market,” he told Bernama recently.

Syed Azhar said this was the best time for local tourists to enjoy the free and easy bus ride as previously the buses were flocked with foreign tourists.

In line with the standard operating procedures to curb the spread of Covid-19, he said the company was enforcing strict guidelines, including making it compulsory to wear a face mask at all times, taking passengers’ body temperature and carrying out a thorough disinfection process in KL HOHO buses.

KL HOHO buses operate daily with a ticket price of RM25 for adults and RM15 for children for daytime travel while RM30 (adult) and RM15 (children) for night tours. — Bernama