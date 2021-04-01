Umno Youth leader fingers Bersatu for trying to coax MCA and MIC to switch sides

The logo of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia is seen on caps in this file picture taken December 29, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 1 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia has been accused of attempting to covertly induce Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties MCA and MIC to join the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

Malaysiakini reported Umno Youth exco member Md Fadzmel Md Fadzil as having revealed this during the ‘The Political Scenario after Umno General Assembly’ webinar last night.

During the webinar organised by the Kuala Lumpur Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH) he said Bersatu’s efforts have managed to trigger the anger of Umno grassroots.

“We set up the PN government together but they are luring MCA and MIC behind Umno. We all know, they tried to get MIC into PN but to no avail.

“I think at least two to three times MCA was offered to join PN without Umno’s knowledge. We all know that Umno, MCA and MIC are together in BN. What is the rationale behind all of this?” Fadzmel said.

When moderator and KLSCAH chairman Ong Ooi Heng asked fellow webinar panelist and MCA Youth vice-chairperson Chua Hock Kuan if this was true, he said that he was not lured and that he was not aware of it

Chua also touched on Umno severing its cooperation with Bersatu for the upcoming 15th general election, which he said will affect BN’s future direction.

“Umno can make its decision. But for BN, this decision must go back to the supreme council to discuss.

“Since we contested under the BN flag in the last GE, and BN previously has decided to support the PN government en bloc, therefore Umno’s decision must be brought to the BN supreme council to discuss and decide as well,” he said

Chua added he believes the matter will be discussed in the next BN meeting since Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is also the coalition’s president.

Fadzmel participated in the webinar on behalf of Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki who had to attend an urgent party meeting. Parti Gerakan secretary-general Mak Kah Keong was also another panelist in attendance.

During last weekend’s Umno annual general meeting (AGM) Zahid was one of several party leaders including Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad, who alleged that Bersatu sought to coax Umno leaders to join their ranks through bribery.

Subsequently, the AGM empowered Zahid together with the Umno Supreme Council to decide on an exit date from the PN government. He said the party will withdraw should Bersatu decide against calling for a general election until the current Parliament’s term ends in 2023.