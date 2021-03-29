Umno ministers meet PM Muhyiddin at Perdana Putra

Umno supreme council member, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri is pictured at the 2020 Umno annual general meeting in Kuala Lumpur on March 28, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PUTRAJAYA, March 29 — Several ministers from Umno today met Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at Bangunan Perdana Putra here.

It is learnt that the meeting began at 5.30pm and last more than one hour.

Cars ferrying the Umno ministers were seen leaving the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) complex at 6.45pm.

Among those seen leaving the building were Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also Bera Member of Parliament (MP), and Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, the MP for Lenggong.

The car carrying Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, the MP for Tenggara, was also seen leaving the place.

Attempts by journalists waiting at the entrance to the PMO complex to get comments from the ministers were futile as they did not stop their vehicles to speak to the press.

The ministers’ meeting with the prime minister came just a day after Umno, at its 2020 General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur, decided to end political cooperation with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in the 15th general election (GE15).

Yesterday, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the motion to sever political ties with Bersatu going into GE15 was approved by delegates at the assembly.

Muhyiddin is the president of Bersatu and chairman of the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

The Umno assembly also approved a motion for the 42 MPs from Umno and Barisan Nasional to stop supporting the PN government once Parliament is dissolved. — Bernama